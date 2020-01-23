Global  

He is frustrated: Anupam Kher hits out at Naseeruddin Shah for his 'clown' remark

Zee News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Anupam Kher's statement comes against the backdrop of Naseeruddin Shah's interview in which he called the former a "sycophant and a clown" who should not be taken seriously.
News video: Anupam Kher hits back at Naseeruddin Shah with 'substance abuse' retort| OneIndia news

Anupam Kher hits back at Naseeruddin Shah with 'substance abuse' retort| OneIndia news 02:00

 Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher are publicly sparring over their political standpoints. After Naseeruddin Shah claimed in an interview that Anupam Kher was a sycophant and a clown and that his comments shouldn't be taken seriously, Kher has hit back alleging that Shah led his life in...

next_warri0r

Next_warrior RT @ZeeNews: He is frustrated: #AnupamKher hits out at #NaseeruddinShah for his 'clown' remark https://t.co/04LhDCifJ4 2 hours ago

Mmukesh42

MUKESH Not only frustrated. He is a duffer He is frustrated: Anupam Kher hits out at Naseeruddin Shah for his &#039;clown… https://t.co/BAaqb3s2Ac 3 hours ago

KSSUNDER3

K S SUNDER Naseerudhin is highly intellectual guy .iam very much pained to read this and his remark.He is frustrated: Anupam… https://t.co/9PllVfB71v 3 hours ago

devfan4stars

DevFan He is frustrated: Anupam Kher hits out at Naseeruddin Shah for his 'clown' remark https://t.co/FN12rMDDQw 3 hours ago

