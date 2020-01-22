Global  

New rules could bump emotional-support animals from planes

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The days of passengers bringing their pets on airplanes as emotional-support animals could be ending. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Wednesday proposed that only specially trained dogs qualify as service animals, which must be allowed in the cabin at no charge. Airlines could ban emotional-support animals including untrained dogs, cats and more exotic companions […]
News video: Emotional Support Animals on Planes Debate Causes Dept. of Transportation To Ask For Feedback

Emotional Support Animals on Planes Debate Causes Dept. of Transportation To Ask For Feedback 00:57

 Under a newly proposed rule, airlines would not have to accept emotional support animals. The Department of Transportation is asking for public feedback on the proposed policy. Veuer’s TC Newman has the story.

Airlines Are Revamping 'Emotional Support' Animal Policies [Video]Airlines Are Revamping 'Emotional Support' Animal Policies

The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking to crack down on emotional support animals on flights. The practice of bringing non-service-trained animals onto commercial flights has become an..

Federal Government Considers Crack Down On Emotional Support Animals [Video]Federal Government Considers Crack Down On Emotional Support Animals

Under the proposed new rules, emotional support animals would not be considered service animals. A service animal, under the new rules, would be narrowly defined as a dog that is individually trained..

Recent related news from verified sources

Service Animals on Flights May Face Tougher Restrictions

The Department of Transportation is proposing new rules that would limit the animals allowed to just dogs, making it harder to fly with an emotional support...
Federal Government May Tighten Restrictions On Service Animals On Planes

One of the biggest changes is that the Department of Transportation would no longer require airlines to consider emotional support animals as service animals, as...
