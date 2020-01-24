Global  

'Panga' movie review: Kangana Ranaut and cast shine in a film you easily fall in love with

Zee News Friday, 24 January 2020
"Panga" is effectively shot. The film reiterates the idea that it is never quite too late to start chasing your dream -- which gives it instant winnability.
News video: Public review of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga

Public review of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga 03:18

 Public review of Kangana Ranaut’s latest film Panga is now out. The movie was released on 24th January. People said it is an inspirational movie and is a different film. Kangana stars in a lead role along with Jassie Gill.

Public Review| 'Panga': Kangana and cast shine in feel-good flick [Video]Public Review| 'Panga': Kangana and cast shine in feel-good flick

Kangana Ranaut starrer "Panga" finally hit the theaters today. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game..

Panga | Movie Review | Kangana | Jassie | Richa | Dir: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari [Video]Panga | Movie Review | Kangana | Jassie | Richa | Dir: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Kangana Ranaut’s Panga is a slice of life sports drama that has set out to realize the dream of a mother and wife who wants to get back on the Kabadi field and find her place on the national hockey..

‘Panga’ movie review: Kangana Ranaut's latest is all heart and charm, with an emotional wallop at the end

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial is about how love, marriage and children need not come in the way of a sportswoman’s success, but what sets it refreshingly...
Hindu

Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut puts up a stellar act as a mother torn between duty and passion

Here's our review of Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha, Neena Gupta starrer, Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is based on the life of a...
Bollywood Life

0542Siddharth

Siddharth Kr. Gautam | 'Panga' on 24 Jan 2020 RT @hi_midichlorian: "Panga is an uplifting entertainer with top performances by the whole cast led by the outstanding Kangana Ranaut." Zoo… 14 seconds ago

Krishna72622530

KP SINGH RAJPOOT...🇮🇳 RT @TheHinduCinema: #Panga review: Not once does @Ashwinyiyer's film feel unreal, pretentious or righteous, nor does it wallow in its nobil… 2 minutes ago

aktalkies

Ankur Pathak RT @nehmatks: "It’s a nice, tender moment that singularly encapsulates male incompetence, which in itself is its own form of misogyny." @ak… 2 minutes ago

nirvik_khadka

Nirvik Khadka RT @kanganafiles: Kangana Ranaut's #Panga is winning hearts. PANGA Movie Public Review | First Day First Show https://t.co/nl8z9uGPqs 3 minutes ago

lifekhrabhogaya

Hakikat #panga RT @aktalkies: Panga is a quiet triumph, a film that gently explores the guilt women feel and are made to feel for pursuing their dreams. I… 4 minutes ago

lifekhrabhogaya

Hakikat #panga RT @KanganaDaily: “Kangana delivers a measured, restrained performance with occasional bursts of joy and anger, Ranaut anchors the film wit… 6 minutes ago

PriyankaAbhila1

Priyanka Abhilash Dubey RT @HuffPostIndia: #Panga movie review: Kangana Ranaut's film is a quiet triumph, a film that gently explores the guilt women are made to f… 7 minutes ago

KSMANN

KS MANN Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Is Absolute Perfection In This Not-To-Be-Missed Gem https://t.co/48J79Ol3y7 8 minutes ago

