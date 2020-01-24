Global  

Asian markets gain as China closes down for Lunar New Year

Newsday Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Shares are mostly higher in quiet Asian trading as China closes down for its week-long Lunar New Year festival
News video: China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises 00:50

 China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.

Lunar New Year Celebration To Impact Baltimore Traffic [Video]Lunar New Year Celebration To Impact Baltimore Traffic

Heads up, drivers- a part of Charles Street will close on Sunday for the Lunar New Year celebration downtown.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:17Published

Top things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Jan. 23-26 [Video]Top things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Jan. 23-26

Celebrate the Lunar New Year, support a good cause and prepare for some high-flying fun this weekend.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 00:51Published


Asian markets gain as China closes down for Lunar New Year

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in quiet trading on Friday in Asia as China began a week-long Lunar New Year festival that is being overshadowed by...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •SBS Reuters India Deutsche Welle Reuters Khaleej Times

China shuts down three cities to contain outbreak

*Beijing:* China on Thursday decided to lock down three cities that are home to more than 18 million people in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly...
Mid-Day

