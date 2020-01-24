Global  

Harvey Weinstein on trial: A timeline

Deutsche Welle Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by dozens of actors and former employees. Having sparked the #MeToo movement, accusers will finally have their day in court during the trial.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial Opening Statements Today

Harvey Weinstein Trial Opening Statements Today 01:46

 Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial begins today in Lower Manhattan. Dozens of women have accused of the disgraced movie producer of sexual misconduct, but his trial will focus on just two allegations. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial [Video]Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault trial. Sciorra said Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago...

Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court [Video]Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court

An actress took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial Thursday. Annabella Sciorra is the first accuser to face Weinstein in court, but he isn't facing charges over her..

Recent related news from verified sources

Timeline: The Harvey Weinstein story: From studio to courtroom in 40 years

Here is a timeline recounting the highs and lows over 40 years in the life of Harvey Weinstein. Once one of Hollywood's most powerful executives, Weinstein is...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaThe WrapJust Jared JrCBS NewsJust Jared

Weinstein's lawyers want trial moved, calling it a 'circus'

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers went to court Thursday with a last-minute demand to halt jury selection and move his rape trial out of New York City, where they...
Japan Today Also reported by •The Wrap

Tweets about this

A_w_H_i_u

ModestyBlaise RT @KQEDarts: If convicted of the most serious crime, predatory sexual assault, Harvey Weinstein faces the possibility of spending the rest… 3 hours ago

KQEDarts

KQED Arts & Culture If convicted of the most serious crime, predatory sexual assault, Harvey Weinstein faces the possibility of spendin… https://t.co/7zmKMx3p87 4 hours ago

thenewsedgenow

The News Edge The Harvey Weinstein Trial: A Quick Timeline Of How We Got Here https://t.co/2xYcMRp9WN https://t.co/1iIPMULflr 6 hours ago

ChronLaw

ChronLAW Legal News The Harvey Weinstein Trial: A Brief Timeline Of How We Got Here - https://t.co/9mN2jwgnhU 17 hours ago

nsprnews

NSPR RT @CalReportTweets: The Harvey Weinstein Trial: A Brief Timeline of How We Got Here https://t.co/YhXEk8xf6v https://t.co/2w7Qim5CPb 18 hours ago

lucey87

Lucey Who-Eats-Christmas-Goose-y RT @NPR: Opening statements began today in the criminal trial of Harvey Weinstein. Here's a timeline of the allegations cited in cases aga… 19 hours ago

Shubham37816483

Shubham Harvey Weinstein's trial opens; details of alleged attacks revealed https://t.co/cVF5cOVJj1 https://t.co/XlPToQ10S9 21 hours ago

TheMeretrix

The Meretrix The Harvey Weinstein Trial: A Brief Timeline Of How We Got Here https://t.co/syfqZHz1oK 22 hours ago

