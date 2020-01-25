Global  

Brad Pitt reacts to reunion with Jennifer Aniston at SAG 2020

Zee News Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston prompted a fans frenzy when they were spotted celebrating their respective SAG wins backstage.
News video: Why Do We Want Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston and other Former Celeb Couples To Get Back Together?

Why Do We Want Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston and other Former Celeb Couples To Get Back Together? 01:25

 If you saw the iconic photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards you’ll realize how badly we want them to get back together, but why? Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Brad Pitt Reacts To Jennifer Aniston Reunion Going Viral [Video]Brad Pitt Reacts To Jennifer Aniston Reunion Going Viral

Brad Pitt reacts to his run-ins with Jennifer Aniston going viral. Plus, we got more details about Vanessa Hudgens living the single life.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:02Published

Brad Pitt Responds to Attention From SAG Award Reunion With Jennifer Aniston [Video]Brad Pitt Responds to Attention From SAG Award Reunion With Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt Responds to Attention From SAG Award Reunion With Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt was clueless about the social media circus that ensued after he and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, reunited at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published


Brad Pitt reacts to reunion with Jennifer Aniston at SAG 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 24 (ANI): American actor Brad Pitt has responded to the attention his reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston received at the 2020...
Sify

Brad Pitt warned not to break hearts over Jennifer Aniston rumors by Michelle Monaghan

Actress Michelle Monaghan issued a light-hearted warning to Brad Pitt on Instagram after the actor stirred up reconciliation rumors with Jennifer Aniston at the...
FOXNews.com


