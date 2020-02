Charles Bender RT @BorderReportcom: Three lawsuits have been filed by U.S. citizens and permanent residents whose relatives have been unable to enter the… 32 minutes ago

Sadrul Alam RT @faiza_n_ali: The #MuslimBan is still in effect, separating families & barring people from the U.S. solely on the basis of religion & na… 33 minutes ago

MrSagacious RT @MrSagacious: @paulkrugman In 2016 Krugman declared that a Trump presidency would destroy the stock market and our economy. Three years… 1 hour ago

Frank Estevez @queen_josephine Three years later, he took Jane to the Soviet Union on their honeymoon. I’m sure the GOP won’t spi… https://t.co/1pOOFaMqVH 2 hours ago

JoetheVoter-in the Former USA 🌊🇺🇸 @RudyGiuliani So.. Three years later where is your evidence of corruption? Why did you not testify to congress abou… https://t.co/bx3Qt7GHWL 2 hours ago