When is Saraswati Puja in 2020?



Recent related videos from verified sources Hindu priest sticks head into firepit for religious festival in northern India Hindu priests celebrating a major festival in north India performed a strange ritual of allowing they heads to touch an open fire to be 'purified'. The "agni pariksha" is a ritual performed using.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:20Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Durgavati: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar begin shooting for their film with a Puja Bhumi Pednekar, ever since she has made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has been on a roll with her films and performances. 2019 was truly...

Mid-Day 4 days ago



‘Priest’ held for duping people of gold on pretext of puja Ajay Jangam cheated nearly 15 people in Navi Mumbai

Hindu 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this