Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' sets Box Office on fire!

Zee News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
'Street Dancer 3D' is inching closer to hit Rs 50 crore at the Box Office and is expected to fare well in the coming days.
News video: Street Dancer 3D Movie Review | Varun D, Shraddha K,Prabhudeva, Nora F | Remo D

Street Dancer 3D Movie Review | Varun D, Shraddha K,Prabhudeva, Nora F | Remo D 03:35

 Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D is now in theatres. The dance film by Remo D’Souza also stars Nora Fatehi and is backed by a story based on Indian and Pakistani immigrants.

There's absolutely nothing wrong in making a hard core dance film with endless stage performances keeping you engaged.

Street Dancer 3D box office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's dance flick witnesses a big jump

Looking at the current scenario, we are expecting Street Dancer 3D to cross the Rs 65 crore mark by the end of its opening week at the domestic market
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Indian ExpressZee NewsMid-Day

Early BO of Tanhaji-Street Dancer 3D-Panga

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, who collaborated once again for 'Street Dancer 3D' seem to have struck a chord with the audience as their dance flick is off to...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SifyMid-Day

