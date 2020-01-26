Global  

Woman dies after choking on a lamington in Australia Day competition

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Woman dies after choking on a lamington in Australia Day competitionA woman has died taking part in a lamington-eating competition on Australia Day.The event turned to tragedy after the woman died choking on the cake at Hervey Bay in Queensland. READ MORE: • Tennis: Ash Barty has pure class...
Woman dies in Australian Day lamington-eating contest

The woman, aged 60, suffered a seizure while speed-eating the cakes during an Australia Day event.
