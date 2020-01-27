Billie Eilish: From bedroom artist to queen of pop
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Marked by her ethereal soprano vocal style and teen-goth persona, singer Billie Eilish gave voice to young people struggling with depression on a DIY album made with her older brother. Now, she's made pop music history.
Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist. In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the year. In the four major categories that she won, Eilish made history as the youngest artist to have...