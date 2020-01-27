Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billie Eilish: From bedroom artist to queen of pop

Deutsche Welle Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Marked by her ethereal soprano vocal style and teen-goth persona, singer Billie Eilish gave voice to young people struggling with depression on a DIY album made with her older brother. Now, she's made pop music history.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys 01:10

 Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist. In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the year. In the four major categories that she won, Eilish made history as the youngest artist to have...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish named Best New Artist at the Grammys [Video]Billie Eilish named Best New Artist at the Grammys

Teenage star Billie Eilish has been named Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published

The Only 2020 Grammys Preview You Need to Watch | Billboard News [Video]The Only 2020 Grammys Preview You Need to Watch | Billboard News

From Lizzo to BTS to Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, the Grammys are almost here! Here's everything you need to know about music’s biggest night!

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Family affair: Billie Eilish, Finneas win big at Grammys

The edgy, avant-pop album that siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas created in a small bedroom made a big splash at the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning 11 honors...
Japan Today Also reported by •SifyMid-DayCBS NewsJust Jared JrJust JaredE! OnlineTamworth Herald

Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Takes Home All Biggest Awards - See the Winner List!

In addition to Best New Artist, the singer takes home Song and Record of the Year for 'Bad Guy' and Album of the Year for 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.