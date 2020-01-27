Billie Eilish: From bedroom artist to queen of pop

The edgy, avant-pop album that siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas created in a small bedroom made a big splash at the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning 11 honors...

Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Takes Home All Biggest Awards - See the Winner List! In addition to Best New Artist, the singer takes home Song and Record of the Year for 'Bad Guy' and Album of the Year for 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We...

AceShowbiz 8 hours ago



