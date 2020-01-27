US stocks tumble amid global sell-off; Dow falls 430 Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )





The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each fell more than 1%, giving up a significant portion of their gains for January. Airlines, resorts and other companies that rely on travel and tourism suffered steep losses. Gold prices rose as did bonds as investors headed for safer holdings. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.61%, its lowest level since October.



Investors are in a “sell first, ask questions later situation,” said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell.



Most markets in Asia were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, but Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.03%, its biggest decline in five months. European markets also slumped. Germany’s DAX dove 2.6%.



Chinese health authorities have confirmed 2,744 cases of the



Global health authorities are increasingly on alert for any new cases. Besides the threat to people's lives and health, investors are worried about how much damage the virus will do to profits for companies around the world.



The S&P 500 index slumped 1.5% as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dove 429 points, or 1.5%, to 28,560. The Nasdaq fell 1.9%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 1.1%.



Even if they're thousands of miles away from Wuhan, the interconnected global economy means U.S. companies have plenty... NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks tumbled following a sell-off in markets in Europe and Japan Monday after China announced a sharp rise in cases of a deadly new virus that threatens to crimp global economic growth.The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each fell more than 1%, giving up a significant portion of their gains for January. Airlines, resorts and other companies that rely on travel and tourism suffered steep losses. Gold prices rose as did bonds as investors headed for safer holdings. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.61%, its lowest level since October.Investors are in a “sell first, ask questions later situation,” said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell.Most markets in Asia were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, but Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.03%, its biggest decline in five months. European markets also slumped. Germany’s DAX dove 2.6%.Chinese health authorities have confirmed 2,744 cases of the coronavirus along with 81 related deaths as authorities extended a week-long public holiday by an extra three days as a precaution against having the virus spread still further. The coronavirus has spread to a dozen countries, including the U.S.Global health authorities are increasingly on alert for any new cases. Besides the threat to people's lives and health, investors are worried about how much damage the virus will do to profits for companies around the world.The S&P 500 index slumped 1.5% as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dove 429 points, or 1.5%, to 28,560. The Nasdaq fell 1.9%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 1.1%.Even if they're thousands of miles away from Wuhan, the interconnected global economy means U.S. companies have plenty... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Sensex reclaims 41,000-mark on upbeat global sentiment banking and metal stocks jump Sensex reclaims 41,000-mark on upbeat global sentiment banking and metal stocks jump Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published on December 14, 2019 Stocks see red on negative global cues, metal stocks suffer the most Stocks see red on negative global cues, metal stocks suffer the most Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24Published on December 4, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources US stocks follow global markets lower over virus concerns NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks tumbled following a sell-off in markets in Europe and Japan Monday after China announced a sharp rise in cases of a deadly new...

Seattle Times 3 hours ago



World stocks skid on growing virus fears; Dow drops 500 Stock tumbled at the open on Wall Street following a sell-off in markets in Europe and Japan as investors grow more concerned about the potential economic impact...

Newsday 3 hours ago





Tweets about this