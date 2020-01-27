Global  

Megxit: Beatrice and Eugenie to 'step up' and 'fill gap'

New Zealand Herald Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Megxit: Beatrice and Eugenie to 'step up' and 'fill gap'Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will step into more senior royal roles after Harry and Meghan leave, an expert claims.Royal biographer and historical consultant for The Crown Robert Lacey said Beatrice and Eugenie will be "brought...
News video: Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Could Step in To Fill Prince Harry and Meghan’s Shoes

Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Could Step in To Fill Prince Harry and Meghan’s Shoes 00:54

 With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now happily living in Canada, there are two vacant roles waiting to be filled in within the royal family, and Royal biographer Robert Lacey, who is the historical consultant for The Crown, thinks Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will be asked to step in....

Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Date Still Not Revealed [Video]Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Date Still Not Revealed

Princess Beatrice is set to marry Edoardo Mappelli Mozzi in 2020, but with all the drama surrounding her father, there is still no wedding date set. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

