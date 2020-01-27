Iran plane ends up on highway after pilot 'misses' runway

By RNZ An Iranian passenger plane ended up belly-down in the middle of a highway after reportedly skidding off the runway during a botched landing.None of the 135 passengers on board were hurt in the incident in the south-western...



Recent related videos from verified sources Iran passenger plane skids off runway onto road A Caspian Airlines plane skidded off the runway at Iran's Mahshahr airport on Monday, leaving none injured. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:45Published 2 days ago Pilot, passenger okay after I-5 landing A pilot's quick thinking may have saved his and his passenger's lives when they were forced to land on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:25Published on December 14, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Iranian aircraft slides onto highway after pilot 'misses' runway The Caspian Airlines plane carrying 135 passengers ended up in the middle of a public street.

BBC News 2 days ago



Iranian passenger plane slides off runway into highway, passengers safe A Caspian Airlines plane slid off the runway onto a highway on landing at an airport in southwestern Iran on Monday, but all passengers were evacuated without...

Reuters 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this