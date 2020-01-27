Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran plane ends up on highway after pilot 'misses' runway

New Zealand Herald Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
By RNZ An Iranian passenger plane ended up belly-down in the middle of a highway after reportedly skidding off the runway during a botched landing.None of the 135 passengers on board were hurt in the incident in the south-western...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Plane overshoots runway, skids into street in Iran

Plane overshoots runway, skids into street in Iran 00:50

 After what seems like a botched landing, an Iranian passenger plane with some 150 passengers aboard, ended up belly-down on a highway near the airport in the city of Mahshahr, Iran.View on euronews

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran passenger plane skids off runway onto road [Video]Iran passenger plane skids off runway onto road

A Caspian Airlines plane skidded off the runway at Iran&apos;s Mahshahr airport on Monday, leaving none injured.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Pilot, passenger okay after I-5 landing [Video]Pilot, passenger okay after I-5 landing

A pilot's quick thinking may have saved his and his passenger's lives when they were forced to land on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iranian aircraft slides onto highway after pilot 'misses' runway

The Caspian Airlines plane carrying 135 passengers ended up in the middle of a public street.
BBC News

Iranian passenger plane slides off runway into highway, passengers safe

A Caspian Airlines plane slid off the runway onto a highway on landing at an airport in southwestern Iran on Monday, but all passengers were evacuated without...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.