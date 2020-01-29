Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Suffered some pricks, but I'm alright: Rajinikanth after Man vs Wild shoot

Zee News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Rajinikanth was in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Karnataka when reports of him being injured on the sets of the show surfaced.   
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth to appear on Man Vs wild adventure show with Bear Grylls

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth to appear on Man Vs wild adventure show with Bear Grylls 01:31

 ANOTHER REASON TO CHEER FOR ALL THE THALAIVAR FANS, BUT THIS TIME ITS NOT ANOTHER BLOCKBUSTER COMING UP BUT SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH IS SET TO APPEAR ON THE POPULAR ADVENTURE SHOW MAN Vs WILD SHOW WITH SURVIVALIST BEAR GRYLLS. THE MAN Vs WILD SHOW MADE HEADLINES RECENTLY WHEN IN 2019 PM NARENDRA MODI...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth shoots for Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild' show [Video]After PM Modi, Rajinikanth shoots for Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild' show

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will be featured on 'Man vs Wild'.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rajinikanth to feature in 'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls

The episode is being shot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, even as wildlife activists have questioned the timing of the shoot
Hindu

Rajinikanth suffers minor injuries during Man Vs Wild shoot with Bear Grylls

The Bandipur National Park was set in 1974 as a tiger reserve under Project Tiger. 
Zee News


Tweets about this

Saru81589968

Saru Suffered some pricks, but I'm alright: Rajinikanth after Man vs Wild shoot https://t.co/XlpBbzignA 51 seconds ago

MbaVinod

🇮🇳🚩Manoj_RSS🚩🇮🇳 RT @ZeeNews: Suffered some pricks, but I'm alright: #Rajinikanth after #ManvsWild shoot https://t.co/jXu6KHoScv 3 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Suffered some pricks, but I'm alright: #Rajinikanth after #ManvsWild shoot https://t.co/jXu6KHoScv 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.