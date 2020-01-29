Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13 written update: Asim Riaz proposes to Himanshi Khurana, Devoleena Bhattacharjee returns to support Rashami Desai

Zee News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Himanshi Khurana enters the house for Asim. Post the big reveal that Himanshi has parted ways with her boyfriend, Asim had been eager to talk to her. Making the most of this opportunity, Asim goes down on his knees and proposes to Himanshi. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pinkvilla - Published < > Embed
News video: Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla 08:43

 Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Koena Mitra SLAMS Salman Khan & Bigg Boss 13 Makers For Being Biased [Video]Koena Mitra SLAMS Salman Khan & Bigg Boss 13 Makers For Being Biased

Check out what Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant and Apna Sapna Money Money actress Koena Mitra have to say to Asim Riaz Choudhary's parents about Asim Riaz and also she slammed Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 13..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:57Published

'BB 13': Parag Tyagi threatens Asim Riaz for calling him 'nalla' [Video]'BB 13': Parag Tyagi threatens Asim Riaz for calling him 'nalla'

"Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi has slammed the former's fellow participant Asim Riaz for calling him "nalla" in the latest episode. Parag has posted a video clip on..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz proposes to Himanshi Khurana; will she say yes?

Relationships and dynamics keep changing in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and yet, love has managed to bloom and thrive. With the finale fast approaching, the inmates...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood LifeZee NewsDNA

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to enter the house to support her BFF Rashami Desai?

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee will soon enter the house to support her best friend in the house, Rashami Desai. Devoleena will be entering as Rashami...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

MohdMujaheedsha

Mohammed Mujaheed shaikh RT @ZeeNews: #BiggBoss13 written update: #AsimRiaz proposes to #HimanshiKhurrana, Devoleena Bhattacharjee returns to support #RashamiDesai… 29 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News #BiggBoss13 written update: #AsimRiaz proposes to #HimanshiKhurrana, Devoleena Bhattacharjee returns to support… https://t.co/TakepGMrcI 41 minutes ago

Tarryn67067762

Tarryn // RT @TheKhbri: Bigg Boss 13 28th January 2020 Written Update: Asim proposes Himanshi! #biggboss13update Via @tellyexpress https://t.co/lPc… 1 hour ago

Simi79846169

Simi RT @dna: #BiggBoss13 written update: #AsimRiaz gets down on one knee, confesses love for #HimanshiKhurrana https://t.co/nucC3Q4AD6 2 hours ago

Beingshah3

#OurHeroAsim RT @dna: #BiggBossSeason13 : #HimanshiKhurrana says 'I do' to #Asim proposal https://t.co/nucC3PMZew 6 hours ago

nittingarg786

Nittin Garg RT @pinkvilla: Bigg Boss 13 January 28, 2020 Written Update: Asim proposes Himanshi; Kashmera takes a dig at Shehnaaz - https://t.co/7Zosub… 9 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Bigg Boss 13 January 28, 2020 Written Update: Asim proposes Himanshi; Kashmera takes a dig at Shehnaaz - https://t.co/7Zosubcank #BiggBoss13 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.