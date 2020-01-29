Global  

Shabaash Mithu first look: Taapsee Pannu brings cricketer Mithali Raj's life to silver screen

Zee News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
'Shabaash Mithu' first look: Taapsee Pannu plays Mithali Raj in 'Shabaash Mithu'. The poster features her playing cricket in a stadium in the blue jersey and she sports an intense expression.
News video: ‘My brother & coach’: Sachin Tendulkar reveals the two most important people of his life

‘My brother & coach’: Sachin Tendulkar reveals the two most important people of his life 02:26

 Sachin Tendulkar spoke about the two most important people of his life. The former Indian cricketer launched 'Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy' in Mumbai on January 28. Sachin said, “The first person is my brother who was my first coach.

Tweets about this

AlhawatSantosh

SANTOSH AHLAWAT💎 RT @WIONews: On Thursday, Taapsee shared the first look of the film in which she can be seen dressed in an Indian jersey as she looks inten… 1 hour ago

AhmedabadTimes

Ahmedabad Times Cricketer @M_Raj03 reacts to the poster of her own biopic #ShabaashMithu! @taapsee https://t.co/O73rFPwDvJ 1 hour ago

WIONews

WION On Thursday, Taapsee shared the first look of the film in which she can be seen dressed in an Indian jersey as she… https://t.co/VE29YOXtSw 1 hour ago

chaitanyafilma1

chaitanyafilmacademy RT @etimes: Cricketer @M_Raj03 has reacted to the poster of her own biopic ' #ShabaashMithu '! @taapsee https://t.co/iIxzEPdUIC 2 hours ago

devfan4stars

DevFan Entertainment news - Shabaash Mithu first look: Taapsee Pannu brings cricketer Mithali Raj's life to silver screen https://t.co/kiw8u5LG76 2 hours ago

etimes

ETimes Cricketer @M_Raj03 has reacted to the poster of her own biopic ' #ShabaashMithu '! @taapsee https://t.co/iIxzEPdUIC 2 hours ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes Cricketer @M_Raj03 has reacted to the poster of her own biopic #ShabaashMithu ! @taapsee https://t.co/n0ovvsf5eA 2 hours ago

doctr_pro

Doctr Shabaash Mithu First Look: Taapsee Pannu Reminds Us Of Mithali Raj's Epic Response To Sexist Question - NDTV News https://t.co/5bo05P27MD 3 hours ago

