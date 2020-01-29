Global  

Death toll from New Zealand volcanic eruption rises to 21

Newsday Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Another person who was hospitalized with critical injuries from an eruption last month of a New Zealand volcano has died, bringing the death toll to 21
