Americans pass health test after being evacuated from China

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane evacuating 201 Americans from the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak continued Wednesday on to Southern California after everyone aboard passed a health screening test in Anchorage, where the aircraft had stopped to refuel. All the passengers had already been through two screenings in China and […]
News video: U.S. State Department advises against China travel

U.S. State Department advises against China travel 01:06

 The United States State Department has advised on Monday against Americans travelling to any part of China, as the country battled to contain a coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan. Jayson Albano reports.

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises [Video]Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises United States consulate staffers in Wuhan, China, have been scheduled for evacuation to California. According to the State Department, a..

U.S. Health Officials Seek Emergency Approval For Coronavirus Testing [Video]U.S. Health Officials Seek Emergency Approval For Coronavirus Testing

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday made an announcement. It is seeking special emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. This would be to allow..

What is coronavirus and should Americans be worried? What to know about the outbreak in China

The World Health Organization will determine if the coronavirus outbreak in China is a global health emergency. Here's what to know about the disease
USATODAY.com

Co-Diagnostics completes initial work on coronavirus detection test

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX), a molecular diagnostics company, announced Thursday that it has completed the principle design work for a genetic screening...
Proactive Investors

