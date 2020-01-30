Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Dali sculptures stolen in smash and grab raid in Sweden

Dali sculptures stolen in smash and grab raid in Sweden

CBC.ca Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
At least two thieves have stolen items from an art gallery in Stockholm, police said, with Swedish media reporting that they include 10 to 12 table-size bronze sculptures by Spanish artist Salvador Dali.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Thieves steal Dali works in Stockholm smash and grab raid

Thieves stole bronze sculptures and etchings by surrealist artist Salvador Dali from a gallery in Stockholm in a smash and grab raid in the early hours of...
Reuters India

Thieves nab Salvador Dali sculptures in Stockholm

Police have launched an investigation after art thieves in the Swedish capital stole pieces by Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali. About a dozen works were taken...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

galonaki

Efi Galoni RT @NBCNews: 10 Salvador Dali sculptures and etchings stolen from a gallery in Stockholm in a smash and grab raid on Thursday. https://t.co… 50 seconds ago

mckinnondeLEON

Audrey McKinnon de L RT @CBCEnt: Dali sculptures stolen in smash and grab raid in Sweden https://t.co/VAuyEl1Htd https://t.co/sS7Xb6h7tz 33 minutes ago

SwedenNewsApp

Sweden News Dali sculptures stolen in smash and grab raid in #Sweden https://t.co/JM3xfRGMVX 47 minutes ago

CBCEnt

CBC Entertainment Dali sculptures stolen in smash and grab raid in Sweden https://t.co/VAuyEl1Htd https://t.co/sS7Xb6h7tz 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.