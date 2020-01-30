Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Elle Macpherson's smooth response to troll calling out her ageing face

Elle Macpherson's smooth response to troll calling out her ageing face

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Elle Macpherson's smooth response to troll calling out her ageing faceSupermodel Elle MacPherson has hit back at online trolls who claim the 55-year-old is "ruining her face," with alleged plastic surgery. The model took to social media to unleash on a commenter who suggested she's undergone cosmetic...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.