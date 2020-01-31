Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > 'I feel so ashamed': Erin Barnett's confession after 8kg weight loss

'I feel so ashamed': Erin Barnett's confession after 8kg weight loss

New Zealand Herald Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
'I feel so ashamed': Erin Barnett's confession after 8kg weight lossI'm A Celebrity's Erin Barnett has opened up about her weight struggles, revealing she was "embarrassed" of her figure after suffering from several health conditions.Barnett, 24, rose to fame on the first season of Love Island Australia...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.