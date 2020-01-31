Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Bhoot: The Haunted Ship teaser - Vicky Kaushal's film is not for the weak-hearted

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship teaser - Vicky Kaushal's film is not for the weak-hearted

Zee News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' teaser opens on Vicky Kaushal, who can be seen entering an abandoned ship. He lights up a torch and enters to see blood-stained handprints on the wall. As Vicky goes near to the wall, he is attacked and several hands coming out of the wall and pulls him towards them. He screams out of fear and the teaser ends on that.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Karan Johar shares spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship'

Karan Johar shares spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' 00:50

 Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer ''Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship" on social media.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Katrina Kaif attends screening of Vicky Kaushal's brother web series [Video]Katrina Kaif attends screening of Vicky Kaushal's brother web series

The buzz of rumoured relationship between actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has been doing the rounds of the gossip grapevine for a while now. #Katrina Kaif #Vicky Kaushal #Vitkat..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:02Published

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal attend special screening of The Forgotten Army [Video]Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal attend special screening of The Forgotten Army

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal attend special screening of The Forgotten Army

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Teaser: Vicky Kaushal gives a glimpse of the horror film piquing our interest

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is being produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. It stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles....
Bollywood Life

‘Bhoot Part One...' teaser Twitter review

The much-awaited teaser of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' is out and it will send chills down your spine. Filmmaker Karan Johar is all...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.