U.S. evacuees 'relieved' about quarantine on military base

Newsday Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
One of the nearly 200 Americans evacuated from China because of the new virus says the group was relieved to be quarantined at a military base in Southern California
News video: Nearly 200 Americans Quarantined At US Military Base

Nearly 200 Americans Quarantined At US Military Base 00:34

 195 Americans evacuated from Hubei province in China on a US government-chartered plane have been screened for coronavirus. According to UPI, the passengers have agreed to remain at March Air Reserve Base for three days. The flight landed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, Calif., instead...

Recent related news from verified sources

Ontario military base prepares to house hundreds of coronavirus evacuees for two weeks

Canadian evacuees from the Chinese province afflicted with the novel coronavirus will be quarantined for two weeks upon their arrival at an Ontario military...
CTV News Also reported by •ReutersMENAFN.com

U.S. evacuees from China placed under 72-hour 'hold' at California military base

Nearly 200 American citizens airlifted from China in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak arrived on Wednesday at a U.S. military base in California, where they...
Reuters


