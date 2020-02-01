Global  

Clash of titans: It’s Salman Khan’s Radhe vs Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb vs Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9 this Eid

Zee News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Like every year, Salman Khan will open the Prabhudeva-directed ‘Radhe’ on Eid (May 22) while Akshay Kumar will present ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ on the festival. Meanwhile, Hollywood star Vin Diesel’s ‘Fast and Furious 9’ also releases on the same day in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know
News video: 'Fast & Furious 9' Official Trailer

'Fast & Furious 9' Official Trailer 03:55

 Vin Diesel and the fast family return for 'Fast and Furious 9'

