Airlines scrap hot meals, blankets and towels to prevent coronavirus spread

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Airlines scrap hot meals, blankets and towels to prevent coronavirus spreadIn the wake of the coronavirus' spread, airlines are temporarily modifying amenities on flights coming from mainland China, hoping to cut down on potentially infectious interactions between passengers and cabin crew members.Hong...
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Thai airport staff disinfect taxis to help prevent spread of coronavirus

Thai airport staff disinfect taxis to help prevent spread of coronavirus 05:59

 Thai airport staff are disinfecting taxis as they battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The country last week refused to impose a travel ban from China but insisted it would take strong preventative measures. More than 20,000 people have been infected and 426 killed by the bug, which...

Recent related news from verified sources

No hot meals, blankets, magazines as airlines step up fight on virus

Passengers on some flights to China will have to make do without hot meals or blankets and newspapers, as airlines step up measures to protect crew and travelers...
Reuters

Factbox: Airlines suspend China flights over coronavirus

Airlines have started suspending flights to China due to fears over the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak, which as of Thursday had killed 170 people and...
Reuters India

