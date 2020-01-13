Daniela Elser: Prince William and Prince Harry's charity face off Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Prince William stepped out on Friday for an event in Liverpool as part of his Head's Up mental health campaign. The father of three turned up looking like harried dads everywhere; that is, wearing what looked like a hastily thrown... Prince William stepped out on Friday for an event in Liverpool as part of his Head's Up mental health campaign. The father of three turned up looking like harried dads everywhere; that is, wearing what looked like a hastily thrown... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Harry to meet Queen, Charles and William for crisis talks The Duke of Sussex will come face to face with the Queen later as senior royals race to thrash out plans for Harry and Meghan’s future. The historic meeting at the Queen’s private Sandringham.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this