DHS: New screening to begin amid coronavirus concerns

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. steps up its response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Department of Homeland Security is warning airline passengers that their flights may wind up rerouted if officials discover mid-flight that someone onboard has been in China in the last 14 days. And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a “handful” […]
Recent related news from verified sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. steps up its response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Department of Homeland Security is warning airline passengers that their...
