'Hamilton' the musical coming to the big screen — with original Broadway cast

CBC.ca Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The Walt Disney Company says it will distribute a four-year-old live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda's show in the United States and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021.
News video: Disney Set to Release Film Version of 'Hamilton' | THR News

Disney Set to Release Film Version of 'Hamilton' | THR News 01:45

 The Lin-Manuel Miranda-led production will hit the big screen in 2021.

