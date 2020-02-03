The Latest: Buttigieg thanks volunteers before Iowa caucuses

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on the Iowa caucuses (all times local):



12:30 p.m.



More than 100 supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg have crowded into the backroom of his West Des Moines, Iowa, headquarters before heading out to knock on doors as the hours tick down to Iowa’s caucuses.



The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor popped in Monday to thank the precinct-level volunteers. Many of the volunteers are sporting the telltale blue and gold borrowed by the campaign from Buttigieg’s hometown University of Notre Dame.



Buttigieg says his campaign and volunteers are exactly where they need to be “to astonish the political world.”



Buttigieg was little known a year ago when he first appeared in Iowa as a presidential prospect. He's now among a pack at the top of the field in Iowa.



Anthony Elarth traveled from Seattle to help train Buttigieg volunteers in Iowa. He says volunteers engaging voters at their doors “want to have a conversation, not a debate.”



___



10:45 a.m.



Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is reacting to a Trump campaign Super Bowl ad about criminal justice reform as the Iowa caucuses are set to kick off.



Buttigieg says it's one of the handful of things the Republican president has done that he agrees with. But the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor said Monday it “doesn’t change the incredible cruel and divisive racial rhetoric that comes out of this White House.” Buttigieg tells Fox News Channel that's one of the many reasons he's been meeting Democratic and Republican voters who tell him "they struggle to look their children in the eye and explain to them how this is the president of the United States.”



By Monday's end, tens of thousands of Iowa Democrats will have decided the results of their... 👓 View full article

