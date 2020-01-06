Global  

Air Canada jet flies four hours on failed engine before Madrid emergency landing

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Air Canada jet flies four hours on failed engine before Madrid emergency landingAn Air Canada flight from Madrid that experienced technical difficulties has landed safely after circling Spanish airspace for hours, burning fuel.The Toronto-bound flight AC837 took off shortly after 12:30pm local time, when the...
Plane loses tire [Video]Plane loses tire

Video shows a tire coming off of an Air Canada plane during takeoff. Some passengers even saw flames coming from the tire before it came off. The plane was able to safely make an emergency landing.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published


Air Canada cites an engine issue, ruptured wheel for emergency landing in Madrid

A planned emergency landing by an Air Canada flight was prompted by "an engine issue," and the reported rupture of one of the aircraft's 10 tires, the airline...
Reuters

Air Canada flight due to make emergency landing in Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s port operator AENA says that an Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft is to make an emergency landing at the airport in Madrid Monday after...
Seattle Times

