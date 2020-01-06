Air Canada jet flies four hours on failed engine before Madrid emergency landing



Recent related videos from verified sources Plane loses tire Video shows a tire coming off of an Air Canada plane during takeoff. Some passengers even saw flames coming from the tire before it came off. The plane was able to safely make an emergency landing. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31Published on January 6, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Air Canada cites an engine issue, ruptured wheel for emergency landing in Madrid A planned emergency landing by an Air Canada flight was prompted by "an engine issue," and the reported rupture of one of the aircraft's 10 tires, the airline...

Reuters 12 hours ago



Air Canada flight due to make emergency landing in Madrid MADRID (AP) — Spain’s port operator AENA says that an Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft is to make an emergency landing at the airport in Madrid Monday after...

Seattle Times 13 hours ago



