The world's most handsome man according to the 'Golden Ratio'

:( RT @Femail: Robert Pattinson is the world's most handsome man, according to science https://t.co/DIy6V2YdXB 3 minutes ago ➰ RT @pattinsonbats: Robert Pattinson is the world's most handsome man, according to science https://t.co/lGDcEhYa6B 10 minutes ago MJB Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world according to the 'Golden Ratio' equation devised in Ancient… https://t.co/TG1hRfglnL 22 minutes ago Haunted Airman RT @brainboredcom: Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world according to science https://t.co/UvzaJ3wf1e https://t.co/owZ716G… 29 minutes ago Mentality Magazine Robert Pattinson Is The 'Most Beautiful Man In The World' According To Science https://t.co/0GGUdPBcjm 30 minutes ago Major Coding Error Jefe Robert Pattison Is The World’s Most Handsome Man According To Science https://t.co/mWuU8pMxMK https://t.co/GgVM9NzmAi 32 minutes ago