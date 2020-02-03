Global  

The world's most handsome man according to the 'Golden Ratio'

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The world's most handsome man according to the 'Golden Ratio'According to a scientific equation known as the Golden Ratio, former Twilight star and the new Batman, Robert Pattinson, is the world's most beautiful man.Pitted against the likes of George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Henry Cavill, the...
