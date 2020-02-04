Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Almost 29 million people signed up for Disney+, company earnings reveal

Almost 29 million people signed up for Disney+, company earnings reveal

CBC.ca Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Disney said its Disney Plus streaming service reached nearly 29 million paid subscribers in less than three months, an impressive start for what the company has positioned as its future as more people drop cable subscriptions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Disney Plus Garnered 28.6 Million Paid Subscribers Since Launch

Disney Plus Garnered 28.6 Million Paid Subscribers Since Launch 01:47

 The Walt Disney Company, in its first earnings call since the launch of Disney Plus, beat analyst expectations.

Recent related videos from verified sources

A Roaring Mouse Is Eating Away At Netflix's Cheddar [Video]A Roaring Mouse Is Eating Away At Netflix's Cheddar

LucasFilm Disney's streaming service, Disney Plus, has gained 26.5 million subscribers since launching November 12th. According to Business Insider, Hulu had 30.4 million subscribers. Disney also owns..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Disney+ subscriber number wows Wall Street [Video]Disney+ subscriber number wows Wall Street

The Walt Disney Company on Tuesday reported more paid subscribers than expected for its newly launched streaming service, Disney+, and healthy business at its film studio and theme parks. Lisa Bernhard..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney+ picks up 28.6 million subscribers at launch as analysts guess Apple TV+ numbers

Disney reported its fiscal Q1 2020 earnings this afternoon, offering our first look at the performance of its new Disney+ streaming service. In the earnings...
9to5Mac Also reported by •ReutersMacRumours.comMashableTechCrunchSeattle TimesThe WrapReuters India

Baby Yoda powers Disney streaming subscriptions to fast start

Walt Disney Co's new streaming service Disney+ reached 28.6 million paying subscribers this week, the company said on Tuesday as it reported quarterly earnings...
Reuters Also reported by •TechCrunchSeattle TimesReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KKellyNF

Kevin Kelly RT @CBCEnt: Almost 29 million people signed up for Disney+, company earnings reveal https://t.co/DNahPpnaAl https://t.co/gaMyFQPzJw 1 hour ago

CBCEnt

CBC Entertainment Almost 29 million people signed up for Disney+, company earnings reveal https://t.co/DNahPpnaAl https://t.co/gaMyFQPzJw 1 hour ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes Almost 29 million people signed up for Disney+, company earnings reveal | CBC News https://t.co/h5wjX0TwmQ 2 hours ago

CBCBusiness

CBC Business Almost 29 million people signed up for Disney+, company earnings reveal https://t.co/d4oFIdNigo https://t.co/obIwSyPMOi 2 hours ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/FSbFEWWamj Disney said its Disney Plus streaming service reached nearly 29 million paid subscribers in… https://t.co/L1BOnEHSMv 2 hours ago

ChrisTheDaiy

ChrisTheDaiyVloger RT @ChrisTheDaiy: https://t.co/U5m63LZomO #KobeBryant #KobeBrayn #KobeBryantNewNBAlogo Almost 4 Million People Have Signed The Petition To… 3 days ago

ChrisTheDaiy

ChrisTheDaiyVloger https://t.co/U5m63LZomO #KobeBryant #KobeBrayn #KobeBryantNewNBAlogo Almost 4 Million People Have Signed The Petit… https://t.co/tuRyb39xTQ 3 days ago

Chunkyferryman

C Ferryman 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 @paulafr68963440 Has anyone notified the Guiness Book of records regarding the biggest fraud in history? Because i… https://t.co/audikGQm0l 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.