Almost 29 million people signed up for Disney+, company earnings reveal
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Disney said its Disney Plus streaming service reached nearly 29 million paid subscribers in less than three months, an impressive start for what the company has positioned as its future as more people drop cable subscriptions.
LucasFilm Disney's streaming service, Disney Plus, has gained 26.5 million subscribers since launching November 12th.
According to Business Insider, Hulu had 30.4 million subscribers. Disney also owns..
The Walt Disney Company on Tuesday reported more paid subscribers than expected for its newly launched streaming service, Disney+, and healthy business at its film studio and theme parks. Lisa Bernhard..
Walt Disney Co's new streaming service Disney+ reached 28.6 million paying subscribers this week, the company said on Tuesday as it reported quarterly earnings... Reuters Also reported by •TechCrunch •Seattle Times •Reuters India
