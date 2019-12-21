Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > WWE wrestler John Cena posts 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Asim Riaz's pic on Instagram, netizens go berserk

WWE wrestler John Cena posts 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Asim Riaz's pic on Instagram, netizens go berserk

Zee News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A day back, John Cena posted Asim's picture on his Insta page and fans simply couldn't keep calm. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Cena: My acting career mirrors my time in the WWE [Video]John Cena: My acting career mirrors my time in the WWE

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena thinks his acting career "mirrors" his time in the WWE.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published

John Cena's Net Worth is Money We Will Never See [Video]John Cena's Net Worth is Money We Will Never See

In 2002, John Cena started his main roster journey in the WWE. The West Newbury, Massachusetts, native made an immediate impression by answering Kurt Angle’s challenge on the June 27, 2002 episode of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: John Cena posts a picture of Asim Riaz and fans cannot keep calm

Bigg Boss 13: John Cena posts a picture of Asim Riaz on his Insta account and his fans have gone ballistic
Bollywood Life

Did John Cena just support Asim Riaz as winner of 'Bigg Boss 13'?

John Cena just posted a photo of Asim Riaz thus indirectly showing his support to the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant
DNA


Tweets about this

PagalLa46029416

Pagal Ladka RT @ZeeNews: WWE wrestler #JohnCena posts 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant #AsimRiaz's pic on Instagram, netizens go berserk https://t.co/TV0T4y4… 2 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.