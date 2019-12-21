WWE wrestler John Cena posts 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Asim Riaz's pic on Instagram, netizens go berserk

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena thinks his acting career "mirrors" his time in the WWE.

John Cena's Net Worth is Money We Will Never See In 2002, John Cena started his main roster journey in the WWE. The West Newbury, Massachusetts, native made an immediate impression by answering Kurt Angle’s challenge on the June 27, 2002 episode of.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:46Published on December 21, 2019