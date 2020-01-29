Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Women find grey-haired men more attractive

Women find grey-haired men more attractive

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Besides jaw-dropping good looks, there are more things common among George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Milind Soman. Their crop of slat and pepper and millions of admirers!
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Women say they feel pressured into changing their name and getting a joint bank account [Video]Women say they feel pressured into changing their name and getting a joint bank account

Seven in ten women think there is a societal pressure for women to become subordinate to men upon marriage by taking the husband's last name. Another element of marriage that has been making women feel..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Study: Majority of Americans think life milestones like marriage aren't important [Video]Study: Majority of Americans think life milestones like marriage aren't important

 Are we saying goodbye to traditional life milestones like marriage, children and buying a home? According to new research, 61% agree that traditional life milestones are no longer..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Impress network conducts comprehensive Valentine's Day survey in Israel

Impress network conducts comprehensive Valentine's Day survey in IsraelSo what are the common gifts on Valentine's Day? Who invests in gifts more, women or men? What do women prefer to receive as a gift and what do men prefer? ;
Jerusalem Post

Meet the local business leaders participating in Bizwomen Mentoring Monday

Whether you're new to the workforce or switching gears after a decade in an industry, sometimes it helps to have a mentor's opinion. That advice can be...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOIRelationship

TOI Relationships 72% women find grey-haired men more attractive than others, says study Read more: https://t.co/nMsIhyQtJs https://t.co/W26aN8kxif 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.