Ninety-year-old 'chef of the poor' cooks it up for Rome's homeless

Reuters Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Dino Impagliazzo dices onions like a master chef and makes a mean vegetable soup, but most of his loyal "customers" can't afford to buy even a bread stick.
Credit: Buzz60
News video: Meet The 90-Year-Old Man Known As Rome’s ‘Chef of the Poor’

Meet The 90-Year-Old Man Known As Rome’s ‘Chef of the Poor’ 01:00

 Here’s the 90 year old man known as Rome’s ‘Chef of the Poor. Buzz60’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

