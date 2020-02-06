Ninety-year-old 'chef of the poor' cooks it up for Rome's homeless

Emily Roe RT @Reuters: Every weekend 90-year-old Dino Impagliazzo walks around Rome collecting crates of leftover fruits and vegetables which he then… 22 minutes ago

Kristin Jørgensen RT @Reuters: Rome’s 90-year-old ‘chef of the poor’ has been cooking between 800-1,000 meals for the homeless for the last 15 years https://… 33 minutes ago

Vicky S. RT @Reuters: 90-year-old Dino Impagliazzo along with hundreds of volunteers every Saturday night to feed the growing number of homeless peo… 1 hour ago

Uplifting News Bot Ninety-year-old chef of the poor cooks for Romes homeless https://t.co/Skvvd7h6Hm 2 hours ago

Williams RT @ReutersIndia: 90-year-old Dino Impagliazzo along with hundreds of volunteers every Saturday night to feed the growing number of homeles… 2 hours ago

SOTU2020 Rocked the Woke & exposed haters NEW POST: Ninety-year-old "chef of the poor" cooks for Rome's homeless https://t.co/IjN3Vo4VHT via TRT World (You… https://t.co/kJKa94Dnbh 3 hours ago

Alaturka News Ninety-year-old “chef of the poor” cooks for Rome’s homeless https://t.co/OprlVJL4nD https://t.co/k3zSteZyS6 3 hours ago