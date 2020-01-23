Global  

Rolling Stones returning to North America for 15-city tour, including Vancouver, B.C.

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES — The Rolling Stones are returning to some North American cities where they haven’t played in years. The band announced Thursday that it will kick off a 15-city leg of its No Filter tour in San Diego on May 8. Other cities where the band will play that it hasn’t performed in recently […]
Rolling Stones returning to North America for 15-city tour

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rolling Stones are returning to some North American cities where they haven’t played in years. The band announced Thursday that it...
Seattle Times

Rolling Stones likely heading to Charlotte this summer

A year ago, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper told reporters he regretted not landing the Rolling Stones for a 2019 summer tour date. On Monday afternoon, the...
bizjournals

