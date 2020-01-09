Global  

California doctor, girlfriend were branded sexual predators. Was it a political game?

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES — When the case broke in 2018, it immediately became fodder for tabloid headlines around the world. Orange County prosecutors at the time accused prominent Newport Beach doctor Grant Robicheaux, 39, and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley, 32, of being sexual predators who used their good looks to lure vulnerable women, drug them and […]
News video: Charges Against 'Reality Show Rapist' Dropped For Single Embarassing Reason

Charges Against 'Reality Show Rapist' Dropped For Single Embarassing Reason 00:43

 A reality TV show doctor and his girlfriend are off the hook for frightening criminal charges. Prosecutors are dropping charges that the pair raped and drugged women in California after finding key video evidence never actually existed. Orthopedic surgeon Grant Robicheaux of Newport Beach previously...

