California doctor, girlfriend were branded sexual predators. Was it a political game?

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

LOS ANGELES — When the case broke in 2018, it immediately became fodder for tabloid headlines around the world. Orange County prosecutors at the time accused prominent Newport Beach doctor Grant Robicheaux, 39, and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley, 32, of being sexual predators who used their good looks to lure vulnerable women, drug them and […] 👓 View full article

