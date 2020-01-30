Entertainment News: Malang movie review - Here's what critics feel about Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani live it up in this visually rivetting thriller

Malang: Disha Patani REVEALS her favourite scene from the Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang is set to hit the screens on February 7 and will clash with Hina Khan's Hacked at the box office

Bollywood Life 1 week ago



