Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Entertainment News: Malang movie review - Here's what critics feel about Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

Entertainment News: Malang movie review - Here's what critics feel about Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

Zee News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Check out what the critics have to say about 'Malang'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Malang Movie Review | Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu | Mohit Suri

Malang Movie Review | Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu | Mohit Suri 04:14

 Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer thriller Malang is out in theatres now.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif at Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang screening [Video]Watch: Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif at Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang screening

Bollywood celebrities arrived for special screening of 'Malang'. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif looked stunning at the event.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:38Published

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor promote Malang ahead of release [Video]Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor promote Malang ahead of release

Malang starcast promote their movie in Mumbai. Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, and director Mohit Suri were seen during the promotions. The stars are on a promotional spree...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Malang movie review: A romantic thriller that is high on thrills

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani live it up in this visually rivetting thriller
Khaleej Times Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Malang: Disha Patani REVEALS her favourite scene from the Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang is set to hit the screens on February 7 and will clash with Hina Khan's Hacked at the box office
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Deepans00090906

Dr.Dang RT @ZeeNews: #Malangmoviereview - Here's what critics feel about Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer https://t.co/UZafpEWAdb 44 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News #Malangmoviereview - Here's what critics feel about Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer https://t.co/UZafpEWAdb 47 minutes ago

gonzalez50505

Dennis Gonzalez Entertainment News: Malang movie review – Here’s what critics feel about Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer https://t.co/waPMyC1Q5G 57 minutes ago

maria0000141

Maria Garcia Entertainment News: Malang movie review – Here’s what critics feel about Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer https://t.co/57OW6EdOEX 57 minutes ago

smith0000121

James Smith Entertainment News: Malang movie review – Here’s what critics feel about Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer https://t.co/wYFpXW3aoQ 57 minutes ago

satyam20157

Disha Patani Fan Club ❤️ RT @etimes: This weekend grab some popcorn and watch #AdityaRoyKapur, @DishPatani, @AnilKapoor and @kunalkemmu's thriller movie #Malang 🍿… 16 hours ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes The movie will be having a wide release because of this reason! #Malang https://t.co/qyPNMrEegr 2 days ago

consumerinfolin

consumerinfoline Malang Movie Star Cast and Release Date https://t.co/UrLUWlIaNi 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.