Happy Rose Day! How to make it special

IndiaTimes Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
To make your day a little more special, we have compiled a list of lovely Rose Day wishes, quotes, and messages with heart-tugging teddy day images and wallpapers.
News video: Emotional moment colorblind groom gifted corrective lenses by bride on their wedding day

Emotional moment colorblind groom gifted corrective lenses by bride on their wedding day 03:11

 This emotional wedding in Indiana defies you not to cry. The wedding day of school sweethearts Karli and Ty Buttice was one to remember. When deciding on colors for the wedding, Ty did not give much input as he is colorblind and cannot vividly see the colors. His bride, Karli, claims his sole...

Happy Rose Day 2020: Share these WhatsApp messages, SMS, couplets with your loved ones to make them feel special

Here are some Rose Day WhatsApp messages, quotes, short poems for you to share with your special one...
DNA

Valentine's Day 2020: From Rose Day to Promise Day, here's full schedule of Valentine's Week

All the days of the entire week beginning from February 7, leading up to Valentine's Day on February 14, have a special significance attached to them. So if you...
DNA


Tweets about this

LovelyObsessio

Lovely Obsessionz Make your partner feel special with an bunch of rose & bouquets. Celebrate a beautiful "Rose Day" only at Lovely O… https://t.co/RtQ2vPFKCd 2 minutes ago

tddream9

Tanu🐦 💕 RT @YashhD_FC: Love will always find a way. Make that way rose petal floored. Best wishes to all love laden hearts. Happy Rose day. 🌞💏 #ya… 7 minutes ago

jitendr10910597

जितेंद्र पंवार देश बचाओ पार्टी RT @ShubhiS95462471: Happy rose day.. What a day may bring a day make take away.. https://t.co/HWCmTIHmxD 7 minutes ago

ALVAOfficial1

ALVA Gift your little angel the stylish floral #tunics from #ALVA and make her bloom as gracious as roses are! 🌹Happy Ro… https://t.co/DJ8W1pwUed 10 minutes ago

BigdealonlineI

www.bigdealonline.in May God make your life as beautiful as these bunch of red roses. Happy Rose Day, dear! #RoseDay #rose_day… https://t.co/nc0mVr9SaZ 10 minutes ago

DazllerEterna

DazllerEterna Herbally enhanced lipsticks to make sure your lips stay as delicate as rose petals. Here’s wishing you a Happy Rose… https://t.co/2gKEyewnYR 17 minutes ago

taembelina

arin ⁷ RT @TaematoQueen: You are the most beautiful🌹Rose in God's garden! You make this world look beautiful & smell pleasent!! Nothing can compar… 22 minutes ago

bonzo_kids

Bonzo kids lifestyle Happy Rose Day🌷 Make your daughter look as beautiful as a Rose💃 #kidswearindia #kidswears #kidsaccessoriesstore… https://t.co/ysIVOzbWS8 30 minutes ago

