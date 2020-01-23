Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > US church set to welcome first lesbian bishop

US church set to welcome first lesbian bishop

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
US church set to welcome first lesbian bishopThe Michigan diocese of the Episcopal Church is about to welcome its first female and first openly lesbian bishop this weekend.The elevation of the Rev. Bonnie A. Perry to bishop in Michigan comes as some Christian denominations...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

A couple who met as teenagers celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary [Video]A couple who met as teenagers celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary

A couple who met as teenagers are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary - and still believe it was love at first sight. Robert Snaddon, 93, and wife Alison, 91, met at a dance in 1944. They..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Police Investigating After Organ, Decorative Pipes Damaged At NJ Church [Video]Police Investigating After Organ, Decorative Pipes Damaged At NJ Church

The First United Methodist Church of Freehold says the incident happened on Tuesday night. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

First female, lesbian to lead Michigan Episcopal diocese

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan diocese of the Episcopal Church is about to welcome its first female and first openly lesbian bishop this weekend. The elevation of...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.