Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > 'Friends' star Matthew Perry joins Instagram

'Friends' star Matthew Perry joins Instagram

Zee News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
After posting a cryptic post on Twitter, "'Friends" star Matthew Perry has suprised his fans by making his Instagram debut.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Million of dollars and Matthew Perry on Instagram… is it a sign?

Million of dollars and Matthew Perry on Instagram… is it a sign? 02:01

 They will spend at least $20 million with the cast, but it’s definitely worth it.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston misses Critics' Choice Awards in favour of night with Friends [Video]Jennifer Aniston misses Critics' Choice Awards in favour of night with Friends

Jennifer Aniston skipped the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night so she could spend time with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma in Intimate Backyard Ceremony [Video]Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma in Intimate Backyard Ceremony

Hilary Duff Shares Wedding Photos. On Dec. 21, Hilary Duff wed partner Matthew Koma after a seven-month engagement. . The 'Younger' actress took to Instagram uploading a photo from her big day...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Friends' star Matthew Perry last to join Instagram; gets a warm welcome from co-actors Jennifer, Courteney, Lisa

'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow took to her Instagram page and announced that her co-actor Matthew Perry has finally joined the world of Instagram.
DNA

Matthew Perry joins Instagram, 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow excitedly announces

It's an exciting day for "Friends" fans! Matthew Perry has officially joined Instagram.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.