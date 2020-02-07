Phillip Schofield thanks fans for support after coming out as gay: 'I've read as much as I can'

'You will never know how important your support has been today,'



Recent related news from verified sources Phillip Schofield thanks fans for support after coming out on This Morning The TV star has been swamped with messages from wellwishers and revealed he has read as much as he can to help lift his spirits.

Daily Record 16 hours ago



Phillip Schofield news – live: TV presenter comes out as gay as Holly Willoughby says she's 'never been more proud' of friend TV presenter made an emotional appearance on This Morning where he was supported by his colleagues

Independent 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this