'Nearly died several times': Jordan Peterson in treatment for prescription drug abuse in Russia

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
'Nearly died several times': Jordan Peterson in treatment for prescription drug abuse in RussiaJordan Peterson is in Russia recovering from an addiction to prescription drugs. The controversial psychology professor and self-help book author has been battling an addiction to tranquillisers for years, his daughter Mikhaila Peterson...
Jordan Peterson seeks 'emergency' drug detox treatment in Russia

Jordan Peterson, the polarizing pundit and author, is recovering in a Moscow hospital after seeking "emergency" treatment for dependence on an anti-anxiety...
CBC.ca

Jordan Peterson suffers year of 'absolute hell' and needs emergency treatment for drug addiction that forced him to withdraw from public life, daughter says

Controversial psychologist's daughter says his efforts to come off drug left him in 'unbearable discomfort'
Independent


patstagepage

Pat Donnelly RT @WaytowichNeil: But wait a second, I thought an all meat diet and toxic masculinity was the key to a happy life... This man is a comple… 3 minutes ago

Ez4u2say_Janis

Janis Sexton RT @VaughanPappy: So basically one of the great charlatans of our age is not only a complete fraud, he’s also struggling with severe mental… 10 minutes ago

SexCpotatoes

SexCollusionPotatoes RT @EmilyGorcenski: Look at how much it sucks to be a bigot when not being a bigot is free https://t.co/0XfsSdW34R 21 minutes ago

donald_farage

Donald Farage Praying for you, Dr. Peterson. Stay strong. https://t.co/1dkUUh2aZH 31 minutes ago

ChRESISTopher

Christopher S “And if you think tough men are dangerous, wait until you see what weak men are capable of.” The philosophy he es… https://t.co/5Sfp5m5BNd 55 minutes ago

