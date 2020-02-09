Global  

China's virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 9 February 2020
BEIJING (AP) — China's virus death toll rose by 89 on Sunday to 811, passing the number of fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, but fewer new cases were reported in a possible sign its spread might be slowing as other nations stepped up efforts to block the disease.

Also Sunday, six more cases were reported among 3,700 passengers and crew aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan for a total of 70.

South Korea reported a new case in a 73-year-old woman whose relatives visited Guangdong province in southern China. That raised South Korea's total to 25. Vietnam counted its 14th infection in the same province where six other patients were sickened.

In China, some 2,656 new virus cases were reported in the 24 hours ending at midnight Saturday, most of them in the central province of Hubei, where the first patients fell sick in December. That was down by about 20% from the 3,399 new cases reported in the previous 24-hour period.

Outside China and Hong Kong, 288 confirmed cases have been reported in 24 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Experts say the declining daily toll of new cases suggests the virus's spread might be slowing. They say, however, the total will rise further once Chinese laboratories test a backlog of thousands of samples from possible cases.

“Dramatic reductions” in the spread of the virus within China should begin to appear toward the end of the month if containment measures prove effective, said Dr. Ian Lipkin, director of Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity, who assisted the WHO and China during the SARS outbreak.

Warmer weather will also reduce the ability of the virus to spread and bring people out of enclosed spaces where they are more likely to become ill, Lipkin said.

China's virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall

China's death toll from the new virus outbreak has risen by 89 to 811, surpassing the number of fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, as other governments...
