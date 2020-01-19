Royal family falling apart: Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips, splits from wife
Monday, 10 February 2020 () After 12 years of marriage, the Queen's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, has separated from his wife. It's believed Peter was stunned to learn his wife, Autumn, wants to divorce, and the Daily Mail reports Peter, 42, is "devastated"...
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy, will forgo public funds and will repay money spent on refurbishing their cottage west of London as they embark..