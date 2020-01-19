Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Royal family falling apart: Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips, splits from wife

Royal family falling apart: Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips, splits from wife

New Zealand Herald Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
After 12 years of marriage, the Queen's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, has separated from his wife. It's believed Peter was stunned to learn his wife, Autumn, wants to divorce, and the Daily Mail reports Peter, 42, is "devastated"...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry and Meghan: Royal Highnesses no more [Video]Harry and Meghan: Royal Highnesses no more

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy, will forgo public funds and will repay money spent on refurbishing their cottage west of London as they embark..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Big Changes Ahead For Britain's Royal Family [Video]Big Changes Ahead For Britain's Royal Family

Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth unveiled a plan Saturday to allow Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to give up their royal duties as they requested; Gwen Baumgardner reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen's favourite grandson Peter Phillips 'splits from wife' after 12-year marriage

Queen's favourite grandson Peter Phillips 'splits from wife' after 12-year marriageThe news is the latest blow to hit the monarch after Prince Andrew became mired in a sex scandal and Prince Harry and Meghan quit Britain.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

BjayukCat

john titchener Royal family falling apart: Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips, splits from wife, via @nzherald… https://t.co/9Hh1o1Dq8B 8 minutes ago

gramts1

Donr Royal family falling apart: Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips, splits from wife, via @nzherald… https://t.co/8vlQ0U1sVc 2 hours ago

nznfreez

@nznfreez RT @Deejay64400473: Royal family falling apart: Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips, splits from wife, via @nzherald https://t.co/RZHzok6uJE @… 3 hours ago

Deejay64400473

Deejay Royal family falling apart: Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips, splits from wife, via @nzherald… https://t.co/MLmi0lR4tP 3 hours ago

NZStill

Still-Awake-NZ- Wwg1Wga-WORLWIDE #WokeElf RT @nzherald: Royal family falling apart: Queen's grandson splits from wife https://t.co/UtCvqbdhjf 4 hours ago

democracymum

Democracymum @nzherald I don't think the Royal family are falling apart. The government yes, the Royal family...no!🤔 4 hours ago

nzherald

nzherald Royal family falling apart: Queen's grandson splits from wife https://t.co/UtCvqbdhjf 4 hours ago

wwry_jp

QUEEN NewsFlash ◇ Royal family falling apart: Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips, splits from wife - New Zealand Herald… https://t.co/OgzfO6D1YA 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.