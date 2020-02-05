Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Happy Promise Day!

Happy Promise Day!

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Given how important a promise is in a lover's life, we have an entire day dedicated to this act of love in Valentine's Week. And here's a list of warm wishes and messages to make this day a special one for your lover.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos - Published < > Embed
News video: Valentine's Day Humor

Valentine's Day Humor 03:06

 Ah yes, Valentine's Day! The day were you can show that special someone how much you care. The Valentine's reactions in this compilation are priceless. Whether it's a baby eating a rose, a little girl's reaction to all the gifts she received, or even a wedding proposal, we hope you enjoy this comp....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What NOT to Get Your Beau for Valentine’s Day [Video]What NOT to Get Your Beau for Valentine’s Day

Gifts to not get your significant other this V-Day. Buzz60’s Elitsa Bizios reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:51Published

Emotional moment colorblind groom gifted corrective lenses by bride on their wedding day [Video]Emotional moment colorblind groom gifted corrective lenses by bride on their wedding day

This emotional wedding in Indiana defies you not to cry. The wedding day of school sweethearts Karli and Ty Buttice was one to remember. When deciding on colors for the wedding, Ty did not give much..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Promise Day 2020: Share these WhatsApp messages, SMS, couplets with your loved ones to make a promise

It's one of the most special days of this romantic week, a day on which one promises to be always there for their loved one, in times difficult and good.
DNA Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndiaTimes

Happy Chocolate Day: Images, quotes & wishes

Here's a list of heartfelt happy chocolate day messages, wishes, quotes and images that you can add with or without a box of scrumptious chocolates to make the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

SwetaPr62995678

Sweta Prasad RT @swarup123baner1: Happy Promise Day 🤝🤝💕💕 #RaYa #BALH #KaranTipsy #KarrleTuBhiMohabbat #RamSakshi ♥️ https://t.co/x7BYBu8X92 12 seconds ago

SBaadshaah

TECHENCE MOVRE 🚗📱💻📺🚠🛁🚀🌚📷🎥🎬📖📝 Today, take a promise to your love one's that, never you leave it. #Happy_Promise_Day https://t.co/FoVDJybX8q 14 seconds ago

Swathi_CIDian

🇮🇳 Swathi RT @AnAdityan: I can’t promise to solve all your problems, I can promise, that I will never let you face them alone..! ❣🤝🏻❣ Happy Promise D… 15 seconds ago

MandadiSaiKuma9

Sai kumar Mandadi RT @Coolest_Vinay: Happy promise day @AgerwalNidhhi ♥️ I'll support you , follow you, worship you I'm vinay and Die hard fan of You NiNi 😍… 33 seconds ago

TeachThatAsh

🌸Ashley🌸 Because you are there to greet me every day, comfort me when I'm sad, make me laugh and smile and keep me safe. H… https://t.co/BwJtY554Pa 42 seconds ago

Janmanchi_

Hibernate RT @Bobbygummadi1: Happy promise day https://t.co/MNYdXOqvfO 54 seconds ago

fcshoaibdipika

Fcshoaibdipika Happy Promise Day👫👫👫 @ms_dipika @Shoaib_Ibrahim1 https://t.co/0bfoC1hKa1 2 minutes ago

the_poem_vibes

Raahi Promise to be there when world is against and you stand by side. Promise to give the best possible life you can giv… https://t.co/71z1dI1ifg 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.