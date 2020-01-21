Mark Ruffalo in talks for the lead role in 'Parasite' TV series

The filmmaker, who made history at the Oscars as "Parasite" became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture trophy, recently opened up about some of the ideas he may include in the TV series adaptation.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Bong Joon Ho on How 'Parasite' Series Will Focus on Stories "That Happen in Between the Sequences in the Film" | THR News The director shares that the HBO limited series will be a "very high-quality, expanded film" and also talks about the highlight of awards season (it involves Martin Scorsese). Credit: THR News Duration: 01:12Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Mark Ruffalo in Line to Take Lead Role on 'Parasite' TV Series Director Bong Joon Ho has reportedly teamed up with fellow Oscar winner Adam McKay in developing a new five-to-six episode series which filming is expected to...

AceShowbiz 14 hours ago





Tweets about this