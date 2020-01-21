Mark Ruffalo in talks for the lead role in 'Parasite' TV series

Global  

Zee News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The filmmaker, who made history at the Oscars as "Parasite" became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture trophy, recently opened up about some of the ideas he may include in the TV series adaptation.
News video: Mark Ruffalo eyed for lead in TV version of Oscar-winning film Parasite

Mark Ruffalo eyed for lead in TV version of Oscar-winning film Parasite 00:43

 Mark Ruffalo has been tapped for a leading role in a new television spin-off of director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film Parasite.

Bong Joon Ho on How 'Parasite' Series Will Focus on Stories 'That Happen in Between the Sequences in the Film' | THR News [Video]Bong Joon Ho on How 'Parasite' Series Will Focus on Stories "That Happen in Between the Sequences in the Film" | THR News

The director shares that the HBO limited series will be a "very high-quality, expanded film" and also talks about the highlight of awards season (it involves Martin Scorsese).

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mark Ruffalo in Line to Take Lead Role on 'Parasite' TV Series

Director Bong Joon Ho has reportedly teamed up with fellow Oscar winner Adam McKay in developing a new five-to-six episode series which filming is expected to...
AceShowbiz


