Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal make a striking pair



Recent related videos from verified sources Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal reveal their plans for Valentine's Day Actor Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday walked the red carpet for designer Kunal Rawal at 'Lakme Fashion Week'. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:06Published 2 days ago Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor dazzle at ramp on Day 1 Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2020’s inaugural show. Janhvi donned a multi-coloured floor length gown. Vicky wore an ethnic piece by designer Kunal Rawal... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:16Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Janhvi Kapoor is a moody dresser, Vicky Kaushal dresses to express Actress Janhvi Kapoor admits being a moody dresser while Vicky Kaushal dresses to express. The two budding Bollywood stars revealed their definition of style at...

Bollywood Life 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this