Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal make a striking pair

Indian Express Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
News video: Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

 Lakme Fashion Week has already started. On day one, actor Jhanvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal walked the ramp together. Janhvi looked beautiful in blue and green colored dress While Vicky looked dapper in black and white outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal reveal their plans for Valentine's Day [Video]Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal reveal their plans for Valentine's Day

Actor Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday walked the red carpet for designer Kunal Rawal at 'Lakme Fashion Week'.

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor dazzle at ramp on Day 1 [Video]Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor dazzle at ramp on Day 1

Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2020’s inaugural show. Janhvi donned a multi-coloured floor length gown. Vicky wore an ethnic piece by designer Kunal Rawal...

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Janhvi Kapoor is a moody dresser, Vicky Kaushal dresses to express

Actress Janhvi Kapoor admits being a moody dresser while Vicky Kaushal dresses to express. The two budding Bollywood stars revealed their definition of style at...
