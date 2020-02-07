Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > 'They strip me of my power and strength': Hull University student 'humiliated' by lack of wheelchair access on campus

'They strip me of my power and strength': Hull University student 'humiliated' by lack of wheelchair access on campus

Independent Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
'They have completely missed the mark on what accessibility and inclusion means,' says Sarah-Marie Da Silva
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi accuses Trump of 'abuse of power' in Stone sentencing

Pelosi accuses Trump of 'abuse of power' in Stone sentencing 01:48

 U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s comments this week weighing in on the trial of his longtime associate Roger Stone amount to political interference in the judiciary and are &quot;an abuse of power,&quot; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'They're truly the heroes.' Video shows strangers saving 2-year-old who nearly drowned in hotel pool [Video]'They're truly the heroes.' Video shows strangers saving 2-year-old who nearly drowned in hotel pool

Livonia police have just turned over a near drowning investigation to the Wayne County Prosecutor&apos;s office. It&apos;s about a frightening incident involving a 2-year-old boy at the Holiday..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:42Published

Rush Limbaugh On Buttigieg: 'Loves To Kiss His Husband' [Video]Rush Limbaugh On Buttigieg: 'Loves To Kiss His Husband'

(CNN) Medal of Freedom winner Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday that Democrats are in a panic because one of their presidential front-runners -- former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- is both..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chelsea: After a 'livid' transfer window, hard work begins for Frank Lampard's joyously naive side

Blues manager was irked by the club's lack of recruitment in January, but fast lessons have prepped them for top-four race
Independent

Mike Pence hints Boris Johnson's Huawei decision could be deal-breaker in US-UK trade deal: 'We'll see'

Reports suggest Donald Trump was 'apoplectic' over access for Chinese tech giant to 5G telecoms network
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.